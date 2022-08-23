Air Force Cryptologic Assets Integrated Into Modernized Integrated Logistics System

Air Force Materiel Command has fielded a modernized logistics planning and analysis system designed to enable the Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division to manage the wholesale item management and repair storage of cryptologic assets.

AFMC said the Integrated Logistics System – Supply Program Management Office has verified 284,000 assets migrated to the ILS-S and user transaction has begun on July 26.

In 2017, AFMC’s Strike Team One determined that the CCSD’s capability requirements for managing the repair of cryptologic assets should be incorporated into the ILS-S application as part of an departmentwide overhaul initiated by the Department of Defense.

Beginning in April 2021, the ILS-S PMO worked with the CCSD to consolidate the full range of the directorate’s functional capability requirements and incorporate them into the modernized ILS-S application.

The ILS-S PMO then tested the new capabilities, validated the data incorporated into the system and provided hands on-training to the CCSD team.

“CCSD is looking forward to a continued partnership to ensure the Air Force cryptologic assets are available and accountable for the warfighter,” said Barbara Craig, program manager of the Cryptologic Depot Accountability System.