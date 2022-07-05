US to Provide $820M in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine; Antony Blinken Quoted

The U.S. government will provide an additional $820 million in military assistance to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

J. Todd Breasseale, deputy assistant to the secretary for public affairs at DOD, said in an announcement published Friday the latest security assistance package includes $50 million in assistance through the use of a presidential drawdown authority and $770 million in funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The assistance is the fourteenth drawdown of military equipment from the Pentagon’s inventories and consists of additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The Pentagon will also procure two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and four additional counter-artillery radars through the USAI program.

The additional funds bring the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to approximately $7.6 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Antony Blinken, secretary of the State Department and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said in a separate announcement that the U.S. government continues to stand by the Ukraine government and its citizens to maintain their independence, security and territorial integrity.

“Our commitment to the Ukrainian people will not waver, and we will continue to stand united with Ukraine,” Blinken added.