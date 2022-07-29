Radiant Digital Solutions Collaborates with ServiceNow Partner Program; Jon Clark Quoted

Information technology company Radiant Digital Solutions has entered into the ServiceNow Partner Program, becoming a part of its customer and employee-focused initiative as well as its technology and operations endeavor.

The ServiceNow platform assists with the introduction and execution of digital transformation efforts in order to sustain and deepen the delivery of these services to customers, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Jon Clark , senior vice president at Radiant, shared that he thinks the partnership with ServiceNow will allow the company to render its clients’ digital assets “more agile, efficient, and competitive.”

Clark also described how Radiant’s digital transformation services will be rendered more efficient; now, Clark asserts, “we can deliver modernized workflows much faster.”

The Radiant Digital Solutions team performs three types of digital transformations: IT transformation, application transformation and workforce transformation.

The company’s IT transformation entails outfitting an intelligent infrastructure by updating systems, installing cloud platforms and utilizing data. Its application efforts are aimed to increase the speed of innovation cycles, cut down on expenditures and sharpen competitive edge, while its workforce transformation strategies include helping businesses embrace change and implementing structure.