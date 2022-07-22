PSC Asks DOD to Broaden Scope of Contract Financing Study; CEO David Berteau Quoted

The Professional Services Council has called on the Department of Defense to expand the scope of its contract financing study and create a mechanism to facilitate engagement and dialogue with industry as the study advances.

DOD issued a request for information in June to solicit industry feedback to help inform the study and PSC said Thursday it submitted comments, including the need for the study to take into account the state of the global financial marketplace, ways to support the growth of small businesses, workforce retention and financing of government contracts for products, weapons systems and services.

“DoD needs to ask questions that are dramatically different that the ones in this RFI, if it hopes to adjust policies and practices so they can address future challenges and maintain a robust defense industrial base,” said David Berteau, president and CEO of PSC.

“PSC’s comments provide input on the specific topics mentioned in the RFI, but we also outline for DoD the larger issues of how contract financing policies and practices affect contractors and impact the financial marketplace on which the industry depends to operate effectively,” noted Berteau, a two-time Wash100 Award.