Paperless Innovations Names Michael Tocci as Public Sector President, Heidi Egusquiza as Division Manager

Procurement management and audit systems information technology company Paperless Innovations has instated two new members to the executive team of its government-facing division.

Michael Tocci will be president of Paperless Innovations’ public sector programs and Heidi Egusquiza will be the department’s manager, the Fairfax, Virginia-based, woman-owned small business said Tuesday.

In his new role, Tocci will leverage a decade and a half serving federal accounts such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Services in strategic and consulting positions at Maryland-based company Intramalls LLC.

Tocci brings expertise in program management, procurement and process improvement to his new public sector president role. He is also a member of the Potomac Officers Club and a frequent public speaker on the subjects of software-as-a-service, cybersecurity, purchase-to-pay and business process efficiency.

Egusquiza is distinguished in the government contracting field, netting significant experience procuring acquisitions at companies such as Ace Technology, CounterTrade Products and, most recently, Carroll Communications, where she worked as vice president.

Her over 20 years of contract management and business development work has included collaborations with the majority of federal civilian agencies, as well as the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense. Egusquiza’s recent efforts have focused on the federal government’s Shared Services endeavors and the executive has actively participated in ACT-IAC and the Shared Services Leadership Coalition.

Egusquiza’s core strengths include customer relationship management, cloud computing and sales operations.