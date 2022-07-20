Octo Secures $203M FCC Contract for Application Development; CEO Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Public sector-serving information technology company Octo has received a potential five-year, $203.5 million contract from the Federal Communications Commission for technical assistance and software services.

The Application Development Support Services contract requires Octo’s team to wield their proficiency in extreme programming to execute program management and software development at the FCC Information Technology Center, the Reston, Virginia-based company said on July 12.

“We are excited to bring our proven tools and processes to the FCC in support of their mission to regulate communications in the United States including promoting communication technology innovations,” remarked Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani .

Sanghani also said the contract work will make use of the company’s newly reconstructed and revamped oLabs research and development facility and predicted that Octo’s staff will not only fulfill the contract’s stipulations but supersede the Commission’s expectations.

According to Octo Civilian Business General Manager Tom Lee , to meet the FCC’s need for system modernization and goal of increased citizen engagement, Octo will collaborate with personnel at Nuvitek, CivicActions, Emprata and DefyneIT.

The recently completed hub renovation equipped oLabs with over 15 petaflops of AI compute and two petabytes of FlashBlade storage. It is a 14,000 square foot space that encourages cooperation and coworking, especially between Octo employees and federal government clientele. oLabs resources and appliances are expected to render the company’s work for the FCC more efficient and comprehensive.

“Octo has long understood the power of collaboration when it comes to creating and delivering cutting-edge solutions,” Lee added.

The contract announcement comes on the heels of the company’s June release of a data mesh platform to help national government agencies gather, handle, protect and access analytical data . This program was also developed at oLabs.