New MQ-9 Reaper Facility Unveiled at Robins Air Force Base

1 min read

A U.S. Air Force contractor for depot maintenance, engineering support and software development has opened a new MQ-9 Reaper aircraft facility at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as part of a collaborative depot activation effort.

USAF said the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex led a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility that will accommodate aircraft electronics repair activities to ensure that the intelligence-collection asset remains capable of conducting strike, coordination and reconnaissance missions for long-time periods.

The establishment stemmed from a partnership between the 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group and 402nd Software Engineering Group with the WR-ALC, and L3Harris Technologies.

“Work done at the MQ-9 Reaper facility will ensure the communications and information transmission components operate effectively to support the warfighter,” said Ron Fehlen, vice president and general manager at L3Harris.

Meanwhile, Tim Avera, WR-ALC Business Office director, commented, “The workload is expected to extend into the 2040’s or until the sunset of the aircraft.”

