LMI’s Kimberly Stambler Discusses Navigating the Federal Landscape With Potomac Officers Club

Kimberly Stambler , vice president of growth at LMI , was featured recently in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which she spoke about her journey in the federal contracting space and credited the colleagues and mentors who have helped shape her career trajectory. Stambler joined LMI in May 2022 from ManTech, where she served in multiple strategic capture roles.

In this excerpt from her spotlight, Stambler shares how her seemingly disparate areas of focus have helped her to bridge career transitions seamlessly:

“While my most recent roles in federal contracting have been focused on growth and capture, my technical background is in crisis, risk and emergency management. On the surface, these focus areas may seem worlds apart; however, the connection for me with respect to long range planning and managing with uncertainty and high stakes has become a valuable aspect of my approach to winning large contracts.

My career progression has aligned well to the phrase ‘it’s a jungle gym and not a ladder’ — navigating the evolution of the federal landscape requires leaders to manage both the ‘wildfires’ happening right now and planning for what will be needed to keep growing in the future. My emergency management background, combined with focus in engineering and experience in federal contracting have all helped me adapt and evolve throughout my career so far.”

