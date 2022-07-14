KBR to Lead Cyber Defense Research and Development for UK Ministry of Defense; EMEA President Andrew Barrie Quoted

KBR announced on Thursday that the company will lead the research and development for the next three years to develop and support self-defending, self-recovering cyber defense concepts with the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD), through Frazer-Nash Consultancy , a KBR company.

For the last two decades in the cybersecurity industry, KBR has delivered advice and provided its expertise to advance holistic cyber defense that covers technology, people and processes in order to protect an organizations’ systems and data as well as analyze and mitigate their cyber risks.

“KBR and Frazer-Nash are renowned for helping organizations safeguard their systems and protect their critical assets and processes through teams that are at the forefront of innovation,” said Andrew Barrie , managing director of Frazer-Nash Consultancy and the president of KBR’s Government Solutions EMEA business.

The work will also be paired with the MOD’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) in order to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop cyber defense concepts that can be tested and evaluated against attacks in a simulated military environment as a significant part of the Autonomous Resilient Cyber Defense (ARCD) project.

The latest technologies will be used by Frazer-Nash and Dstl to deliver high-risk, disruptive options centered around AI-driven and cyber defense decision-making as well as informed cyber sensing. In fact, the cyber sensing capabilities will be integrated into the concept demonstrator.

“Dstl are excited to be working with KBR and Frazer-Nash on this vanguard project, delivering cutting-edge response and recovery concept demonstrators over the next three years, with the potential to transform cyber resilience for MOD,” said Zoe Fowle, Dstl’s cybersecurity Programme Manager.

