DISA Seeks Industry Sources to Manage Agency Financial, Accounting Systems

The Defense Information Systems Agency is searching for potential vendors that can help DISA’s chief financial officer maintain financial and accounting systems.

DISA released a sources sought notice Thursday on SAM.gov to let industry know of its plan for the recompete of financial management and system sustainment services to support accounting operations and compliance functions within the Office of the CFO.

The scope of work includes quality accounting, budget rate generation, execution reporting, variance analysis and business process enhancements.

OCFO CFA also requires assistance to develop software, perform analytical tasks and ensure the agency’s audit readiness. A selected contractor will also review and verify DISA’s workload related to foreign military sales cases.

Deloitte Consulting is the incumbent contractor for the services under a task order awarded through the Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 contract vehicle.

DISA expects to issue the recompete award during the fourth quarter of the government’s 2023 fiscal year.