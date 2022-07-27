DHS Hosts Operational Experimentation to Explore First Responder Technology; Kathryn Coulter Mitchell Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has concluded an operational experimentation to demonstrate and evaluate technologies designed to address the high-priority capability gaps faced by urban emergency response communities.

The Urban OpEx 2022 is a week-long event that showcased seven technologies including an artificial intelligence-enabled gun detection platform, handheld sensors, incident and situational awareness systems, deployable communications and robotics and unmanned aircraft systems, DHS said Tuesday.

The technology demonstration and assessment program also served as a platform for DHS to gather end-user feedback from more than 150 participants from public safety agencies across the country.

DHS Science and Technology Directorate and its National Urban Security Technology Laboratory hosted Urban OpEx from July 18 to 22 in the New York Metropolitan area.

“First responders have to tackle evolving threats in their day-to-day operations and during larger-scale emergency incidents. Urban OpEx paves the way for innovation because we’re putting technology developers and first responders in the same room to understand what they need from one another,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology.