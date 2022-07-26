Dennis Andrucyk to Retire From NASA Goddard Center Director Post

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is on the hunt for a new director after Dennis Andrucyk, who has led the Maryland-based research laboratory since January 2020, announced his plans to retire from federal service.

The 34-year NASA veteran will continue to lead the center until a replacement is named, the space agency said Tuesday.

Under Andrucyk’s leadership, Goddard launched and commissioned the James Webb Space Telescope, deployed the Landsat 9 satellite for Earth monitoring and explored a near-Earth asteroid to collect samples using the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

“In my view, his crowning achievement at Goddard’s helm has been overseeing the brilliant launch and awe-inspiring first images release of the James Webb Space Telescope, a mission that represents our vision at NASA to explore the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

Andrucyk worked as a contractor and a civil servant at the Department of Defense before he joined the space agency in 1988.

His federal career also includes time at the National Security Agency and the Naval Research Laboratory.

In the private sector, Andrucyk worked for Westinghouse Electric, General Electric and Northrop Grumman.

He is a recipient of multiple awards for his government service such as the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, Goddard Outstanding Leadership Honor Award and the Senior Executive Service Meritorious Presidential Rank Award.