ARC Lands $60M Contract Extention for JADC2 Project Applications

ARC has secured a five-year, $60 million phase III award under the Small Business Innovative Research program to continue working on project applications in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

The company said Monday it will integrate its miniaturized, artificial intelligence-enabled edge computing sensors into data sources on the battlefield to potentially provide warfighters with threat information.

The machine learning-powered projects are envisioned to make data insights available via mobile devices and heads-up displays in both connected and disconnected network environments.

“[The intent is] to organically integrate ARC’s capability into warfighter domains to streamline the user experience and help unlock additional value,” said Michael Canty, CEO of ARC.

DOD and the General Services Administration awarded the task order extension under a previously announced indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.