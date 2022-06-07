Easy access to all the Government news updates

USPTO Launches Partnership With AI & Emerging Tech Communities

1 min read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will formalize a partnership with communities working on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to encourage collaboration in support of AI/ET-related initiatives that impact intellectual property policy issues.

In a USPTO notice posted Tuesday on the Federal Register site, the agency expressed intent to meet with representatives from academia, small businesses, industry, government organizations, nonprofits and other communities to explore related efforts.

The AI/ET Partnership will focus on the intersection of IP policy and emerging technologies and its resulting issues. USPTO seeks to gain public input on the IP policy issues affecting the community in an effort to inform its future work.

A series of virtual events will be hosted by the collaboration to tackle subject matter eligibility, inventorship, disclosure practice and other patent policy issues. Stakeholder engagements will also be included in the gatherings.

The inaugural meeting will be held virtually on June 29th. 

