TechnoMile Taps Deepika Gangireddy to Lead Professional Services as SVP; Ashish Khot Quoted

Customer experience and technology specialist Deepika Gangireddy has been added to the TechnoMile team as its senior vice president of professional services.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that Gangireddy is expected to foster and direct the software implementation division at TechnoMile, as well as reinforce implementation efforts and oversee end-to-end service delivery with an eye toward the client.

“Deepika has a passion for customer success and she brings deep experience successfully integrating people, processes and technology to optimize services organizations,” remarked Ashish Khot , CEO of TechnoMile.

Gangireddy’s career began as a technology lead for companies such as Mahindra Satyam BPO, Serena Software and JPMorgan Chase, where she was in charge of applications in the credit card data warehouse team and concentrated on constructing data marts for operational and analytical use.

The executive went on to work for Apttus and, subsequently, Conga, when the latter software enterprise acquired the former. For Conga, she spearheaded the services business in the North America East, EMEA and APAC regions, facilitating numerous contract lifecycle management inactions and played a role in scaling the global services outfit.

With experience in launching ambitious portfolios of strategic and tactical strategies, Gangireddy brings a wide span of capabilities to her new role at TechnoMile, including customer adoption and lifecycle management, strategy development and execution and education services, among others.

Gangireddy elucidated that TechnoMile’s customization of technologies to the intricate needs of the federal government is her primary draw to the company.

“It’s exciting that TechnoMile is changing this paradigm by delivering solutions that are purpose-built for the needs of GovCon and aerospace and defense organizations…I’m looking forward to helping TechnoMile customers find success leveraging our technology to transform and grow their businesses.”

The appointment of Gangireddy is the company’s first major hire since a string of announcements in August 2021. Ravi Aiyer and Shane Forsyth joined TechnoMile as vice president of engineering and VP of marketing, respectively and Kevin Brancato was installed as SVP of product strategy .