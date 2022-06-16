Emily Ringer Joins SilverEdge Government Solutions as New Chief Human Capital Officer; CEO Robert Miller Quoted

SilverEdge Government Solutions announced on Thursday that Emily Ringer has joined the company as its new Chief Human Capital Officer to lead the company’s strategic planning and workforce development efforts to attract new talent, drive growth, and create a first-class work environment and culture where employees can thrive.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the team,” said SilverEdge CEO Robert Miller . “Emily is among the best in the industry. In her new role, she will enable SilverEdge to reimagine the employee experience, accelerate growth and make our organization more resilient.”

With more than 25 years of experience working in the government contracting (GovCon) sector, Emily Ringer has specialized in a wide range of critical areas including, human capital and human resources as well as total rewards administration and operational management.

Prior to becoming CHCO SilverEdge, Ringer was formerly with EverWatch as the director of its Human Resources department. Previously, she served Ventech Solutions as a Senior Director as well as other critical HR positions with Enlighten IT Consulting (subsequently Alion), KeyW (subsequently Jacobs) and other organizations over the course of her career.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to work alongside tremendously talented and dedicated individuals, and I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to SilverEdge as we continue Mapping a New Path to Mission Accomplished,” Emily Ringer said.

SilverEdge was founded on the concept of “our brand is our people.” SilverEdge strives to create enduring career opportunities for its employees while better supporting its customers. As CHCO Ringer will work to attain and sustain that goal in human resources and talent development.

“SilverEdge is driving the future of our industry. I am honored to take part by playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s mission by building a workplace environment where every employee can succeed,” Ringer added.

