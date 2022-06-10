OSTP Issues RFI to Inform National Strategy on Privacy-Enhancing Technologies

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is soliciting public feedback and insights as it works on a national strategy for advancing the use of privacy-preserving data sharing and analytics tools.

OSTP issued the request for information to determine how to pursue the development and use of privacy-enhancing technologies in a way that “maximizes the benefit to individuals and society, including increasing equity for underserved or marginalized groups and promoting trust in data processing and information technologies,” according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

The office is seeking information on federal research opportunities that could be launched to accelerate the development and adoption of PETs; technical specifics of PETs that have implications for their development or use; and information on applications, types of analysis or specific sectors that have high potential for the adoption of such technologies.

Interested stakeholders could provide information on federal regulations or authorities that could be launched, modified or used to speed up PET development and adoption; risks related to PET adoption; and best practices that could help facilitate responsible adoption of PETs.

Responses to the RFI are due July 8th.