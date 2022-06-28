NSF, DOD Announce Start of Next-Gen Network Tech Research Program ‘RINGS’

The National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense have kicked off a program that seeks to advance research and innovation and improve U.S. competitiveness in the field of NextG computing and networking technologies.

The Resilient and Intelligent NextG Systems program of NSF seeks to involve and encourage government, industry and academic partners to take part in joint research efforts to develop next-generation network tech platforms in support of warfighters, DOD said Monday.

NSF announced awards for the RINGS program in April. Projects under this initiative will explore emergent network architectures impacting RAN, edge network elements, enhanced hardware and software capabilities for client devices and other wireless network platforms that are relevant to DOD.

Industry partners in the RINGS program include Apple, VMware, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Ericsson, Qualcomm and Nokia.

“The 5G-to-NextG initiative is particularly pleased to support efforts such as RINGS that promote public and private sector collaboration in continuing research, development, and prototyping that emphasize secure and resilient network operational concepts and their evaluation,” said Sumit Roy, program director for the Innovate Beyond 5G program at the office of the undersecretary for research and engineering at DOD.