NIH-led Working Group Examining Contracts to Identify Federal Cybersecurity Gaps

A National Institutes of Health-led cross-agency working group was established to review federal cybersecurity contracts for any gaps that could hinder the smooth execution of the cybersecurity executive order, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

“The goal of that is to do an inventory, making sure that we’re doing an environmental scan of all of our current cyber offerings to make sure that we have the tools and the knowledge and the expertise and the capabilities from industry that can help the agencies meet the requirements coming out of that cyber executive order,” said Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner of the Office of Information Technology Category at the General Services Administration.

GSA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are already collaborating to ensure governmentwide contracts’ compliance with cybersecurity requirements.

“Agencies can then add in unique requirements at the task order level as they see fit,” Stanton continued.

Also in line with the cybersecurity EO, agencies were pressed by the Office of Management and Budget to implement a range of cyber-related actions, including securing critical software, developing long-term zero trust implementation plans and adopting cyber event logging management capabilities.