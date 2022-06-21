Easy access to all the Government news updates

Neptune Receives Energy Department Contract for West Valley Project Support

1 min read

Neptune and Company will perform a range of services in support of a Department of Energy project in West Valley, New York, under a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The contractor is tasked to work on the Phase 2 decommissioning decision making effort for the West Valley Demonstration Project and the Western New York Nuclear Service Center, DOE said Thursday.

Under the potential $8 million IDIQ, Neptune will develop a model for probabilistic performance assessment and analyze proposed decommissioning alternatives to come up with a statistical decision. Task orders will be awarded as part of the contract.

DOE and the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority provided funding for the award. They also both manage the contract, which was awarded by the department’s Office of Environmental Management.

Neptune offers decision analysis, radiological performance assessment, environmental modeling, statistics and risk assessment as well as quality assurance to nonprofits and public and private customers.

