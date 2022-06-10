NASA-FEMA Partnership Offers Climate Change Adaptation Resources

NASA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have published an action guide meant to help communities make informed decisions on how to manage the risks of climate change.

The “Building Alliances for Climate Action” publication was an offshoot of a four-week online series the two federal agencies organized in October 2021 to discuss strategies for stronger collective climate action, NASA said Thursday.

The contents of the document include many of the perspectives tackled at the event and other insights and resources that are targeted to increase understanding of the growing threat of climate change and how to address the problem.

“NASA is working hand in hand with FEMA to ensure communities across the U.S. and around the world have the resources they need to adapt in the face of extreme weather – which is increasing due to climate change,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The two agencies have also worked on other collaborative initiatives related to climate change adaptation, such as providing near real-time, disaster-specific data for public information and earth-observing data for local governments and response agencies to leverage during catastrophic events.