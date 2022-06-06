Kleos, Navy Partner to Test Geolocation Data Application in Maritime Domain

The U.S. arm of Luxembourg-headquartered Kleos Space and a Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indiana have partnered to apply the company’s radio frequency geolocation service in maritime activity monitoring tests.

Kleos Space Inc. will provide RF geolocation data to NSWC Crane under a cooperative research and development agreement to support the U.S. Navy’s SCOUT Experimentation Campaign, the company said Tuesday.

The partnership is for the first phase of the campaign slated to kick off in mid-2022 and aimed at testing applications of potential warfighting tools in real-world settings.

Eric von Eckartsberg, chief revenue officer of Kleos, said the company has four satellites that perform data collection across millions of square miles every day.

He added that RF data could help the service branch detect suspicious vessels over a wide coverage area.

The Naval Research and Development Establishment collaborates with industry, and academia through the SCOUT program to experiment with technologies intended to help military leaders make decisions.