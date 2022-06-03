Easy access to all the Government news updates

Johns Hopkins APL Books $638M Deal for DOD Secretary Office Support

1 min read

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has secured a $637.6 million contract modification from the Washington Headquarters Services to provide operational knowledge support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The university-affiliated research organization will help OSD personnel develop capabilities in engineering, research, development, test, evaluation and analytic areas, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

APL will assist DOD across critical programs under the award, which raises the ceiling of the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from $873 million to $1.51 billion.

The nonprofit will perform work at its locations in Virginia and Maryland and U.S. government facilities within the National Capital Region. DOD expects the contractor services to be complete by March 25, 2024.

