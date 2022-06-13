Easy access to all the Government news updates

GSA Concludes 1st Land Port Project Using Infrastructure Law Funds, Announces New Funding Award

1 min read

The General Services Administration has reported a project completion and a contract award involving border station modernization investments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

GSA said June 6 that small disadvantaged business OCS Construction performed asphalt repairs along the Lukeville, Arizona, land port of entry and was able to finish the work during a 25-day period.

The agency’s first effort funded by BIL sought to provide a smoother travel experience for the approximately one million passengers and 400,000 vehicles that traverse the five-lane port annually.

For its next project, GSA awarded Smith-Miller + Hawkinson Architects a nearly $2 million contract to provide design services to the land port in Rouses Point, New York.

The woman-owned architectural engineering firm started designing new facilities for the Rouses Point LPOE on June 2 and the agency expects site construction work to commence in December 2023.

BIL authorizes $3.4 billion for the construction and modernization of LPOEs nationwide as part of the Biden administration’s goal of driving the economy again through higher employment and commercial activity.

