Former HHS Exec Mike Peckham Transitions to Private Sector with KPMG Appointment

Seasoned financial executive Mike Peckham has been appointed managing director on the advisory team at KPMG ’s federal government unit.

Transitioning from a decade-plus spent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Peckham is expected to channel his insights on finance and technology into his new role at KPMG U.S. Government and Public Sector , the company said Thursday.

Peckham will bring experience in program management, systems implementation and grants management to KPMG. Over the course of his time with HHS, Peckham held a number of positions, including director of payment management services, chief of the general accounting branch, HHS ReInvent grants management lead and executive director of the HHS DATA Act Program Management Office.

Before retiring from HHS in December 2021, Peckham was acting chief financial officer and director of the financial management portfolio for the Program Support Center. His passion lies in affecting positive change by locating new solutions to time-tested dilemmas. Some of the strategies Peckham has rallied behind include human-centered design, agile methodologies, microservices architecture and using new technologies to inform data-centric business maneuvers.

In 2020, Peckham received the HHS Deputy Secretary’s Coin to commemorate his strategizing for forward-thinking reforms. He was a proponent of automating manual workflows and developed new approaches to service delivery. His work with artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation and blockchain technologies will prove useful in his new advisory job at KPMG.

“When you spend a lifetime thinking ‘there has to be a better way to do this’ and then you get the opportunity to not only influence, but lead positive change – how can anyone possibly say no,” Peckham wrote in a LinkedIn post reflecting on the transformation initiatives he participated in late in his career at HHS.

In a reversal of Peckham’s trajectory, former managing director of KPMG’s federal advisory division Kristyn Jones was nominated by President Biden in December to assume the role of comptroller and assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management. Jones was subsequently confirmed and sworn in at a ceremony in May.