Joint Energy & Transportation Office Begins Electric Vehicle Working Group Nomination Process

A joint office between the departments of Transportation and Energy opened the public nomination period for potential government and industry representatives who can offer federal advice on electric vehicle-related topics.

DOE said Wednesday that future members of the Electric Vehicle Working Group will recommend strategies to help both the public and private sectors address EV infrastructure, workforce and grid integration requirements.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation kicked off the process of selecting candidates to join the working group less than one week after DOT’s Federal Highway Administration proposed minimum standards for project proposals that will be funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

Both departments expect to attract nominees from the EV manufacturing sector, public utilities, regulatory agencies, the trucking industry, labor organizations and tribal government entities.

Nominations are due July 15.