DHS-Funded MappedIn Tool Offers First Responder Indoor Spatial Awareness; Kathryn Coulter Mitchell Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has collaborated with Canadian technology company Mappedin to develop a tool designed to help first responders create and analyze digital floorplans for their incident response missions.

Public safety and local government organizations can license the Mappedin Response platform as a cloud-based service, DHS’ science and technology directorate said Tuesday.

The technology allows emergency response personnel to view 3D floorplans using mobile devices and input critical information, such as the presence of any hazardous material in the location.

“Mappedin Response provides the ability to conduct a 360-degree assessment with digitized floor-plans, better positioning responders to take necessary precautions and ensure they have the necessary equipment and tools to act more effectively in protecting people, property and their own lives,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, acting undersecretary of DHS S&T.

Anthony Caracciolo, manager of the directorate’s First Responder Capability Program, noted that the platform can complement existing sensors to offer the user a holistic view of critical situations.

DHS S&T and the software developer sought feedback from intended users within North America during the tool development project.

