Constellis Business Lands DHS Contract for Protective Security Services; Gerard Neville Quoted

A subsidiary of Constellis has secured a contract award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security , Federal Protective Service to provide protective security officer enforcements.

Under the $30 million contract, Triple Canopy is expected to furnish the St. Elizabeths facilities in Washington, D.C. with a team of security personnel , the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

Gerard Neville , president of North American operations at Constellis, described the contract’s duties as “an important mission in providing a safe and secure work environment” for the DHS.

Humming with the activity of 240,000 team members, the St. Elizabeths complex is the headquarters of the DHL, the national government’s preventative line of defense against terrorism. Triple Canopy has a history of partnering with the Federal Protective Service at the office grounds, a relationship which Neville says the company looks forward to maintaining.

The new DHL award follows two notable wins in recent months for Triple Canopy. The company landed a firm-fixed price counterdrug operations, maintenance, engineering and analysis support services task order from the Air Combat Command in April and later that month, was chosen for a $1.3 billion task order under the State Department’s Worldwide Protective Services III contract.

The latter task order contracts TC with equipping the U.S. embassy in Iraq with protective support, specialized security and logistical services . Therefore, with its security components, the latter work is not unlike the DHS award.