Clare Martorana: Federal Agencies to Welcome Inaugural Class of 40 Digital Corps Fellows

The Biden administration will announce later in June the inaugural cohort of more than 40 U.S. Digital Corps fellows who will work on projects at 13 agencies to improve government services and advance other key priorities.

The fellows will work on several federal projects including digital tools modernization effort at the Department of Veterans Affairs, development of a behavioral health treatment locator platform at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and implementation of the cybersecurity executive order and zero trust strategy at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, wrote in a blog post published Friday.

The administration introduced the U.S. Digital Corps as a two-year fellowship in August 2021 and Martorana said the administration received within a week more than 1,000 applications from candidates seeking to become early-career technologists.

“By reaching out to communities that are traditionally underrepresented in civic tech, we received applications from 47 states and territories and recruited a cohort that represents the people they will serve,” Martorana wrote.

Other agencies that will host the inaugural Digital Corps fellows are the State Department, General Services Administration, Office of Personnel Management and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.