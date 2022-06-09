CISA Introduces Cyber Innovation Fellowship Initiative; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency plans to enlist up to eight industry professionals for a four-month stint as inaugural members of the Cyber Innovation Fellows program .

CISA said Tuesday it will accept nominations for the fellowship until July 8 and expects the first cohort to start their part-time, company-sponsored work at the agency this fall.

Fellows will offer technical perspectives to agency teams on vulnerability management, threat hunting and incident response during the program.

“This new effort will allow us to partner even more closely with top talent from the private sector as they become part of our team for a few days each month to help us tackle some of the most complex cybersecurity challenges we face as a nation,” said Jen Easterly , director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 winner.