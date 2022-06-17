Easy access to all the Government news updates

CISA Calls for Public Input on TIC 3.0 Cloud Use Case

1 min read

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is seeking public input on its recently posted Trusted Internet Connections 3.0 cloud use case.

The agency said Thursday TIC is meant to provide security for federal data, networks and boundaries and allow for agencies to have visibility into their traffic, including cloud communications.

Meanwhile, the cloud use case of the federal cybersecurity initiative details proper application of network and multi-boundary security in cloud environments. It focuses on deployments of  Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service and Email-as-a-Service.

The release is the last of the Initial Common Trusted Internet Connections Use Cases highlighted in the Memorandum M-19-26 of the Office of Management and Budget.

