Biden Admin Announces Standards for National Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

The Biden administration has proposed new standards for its program to create a national network of 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles by 2030.

The White House said Thursday the Department of Transportation teamed up with the Department of Energy to propose minimum standards and requirements to ensure that the national charging network for EVs is accessible to all U.S. citizens, interoperable between charging companies and with common payment schemes, among others.

DOT said the standards will also set workforce requirements for maintenance, operation and installation to ensure the reliability and safety of charging stations as well as support and generate highly skilled jobs across the country.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law authorizes $7.5 billion to build charging infrastructure for EVs through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program and competitive grant initiative.

Under the NEVI program, states will get $5 billion in formula funding to construct vehicle charging stations across highway corridors.

The law includes $2.5 billion for a competitive grant program to improve EV charging access in underserved communities, support corridor and community charging and enhance local air quality. DOT will begin accepting applications for the grant program later in 2022.