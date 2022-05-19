Tony Barrett Elevated to President of Cyber and Engineering at BigBear.ai; COO Sam Gordy Quoted

Tony Barrett has been promoted from a senior vice president position to president of the cyber and engineering sector at artificial intelligence analytics company BigBear.ai .

In leading the cyber and engineering sector, Barrett will focus on expanding BigBear.ai’s reach in the federal market by harnessing his division’s technical expertise and progress in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity and agile development , the Columbia, Maryland-based company said Thursday.

Sam Gordy , chief operating officer and president of the federal market at BigBear.ai, cited Barrett’s “broad experience across the Defense and Intelligence Communities, his unrivaled work ethic, and proven record of success” as well as the executive’s “infectious energy, data-driven approach, uncompromising integrity, and uncanny ability to empower people to do their best work.”

In his prior role at BigBear.ai, Barrett served as liaison to the company’s U.S. Air Force and Department of Homeland Security clients as senior vice president of the integrated defense solutions business unit in the cyber and engineering sector.

Barrett began his career as an analyst and intelligence officer for the Marine Corps, where he served for over 20 years. Over a quarter of BigBear.ai’s team members bring a military background to their work at the company.

After his Marine service, Barrett held positions at Modus Operandi and PCI, the latter of which BigBear.ai purchased in 2021. Barrett’s time at PCI saw him quadrupling revenue and his team’s size, winning important deals and new clients and communicating with the Department of Defense.

While at BigBear.ai, Barrett established the Veteran’s Command Post, a resource hub and support group for the organization’s veterans. Operating as its executive sponsor and chairperson, the executive spearheads charity campaigns for veteran causes and holds educational briefings to demonstrate how to access government benefits, as well as manages leadership programs to assist veteran employees with maintaining valuable skill sets within BigBear.ai.

Barrett commented that BigBear.ai is an innovator in data analysis and that its services help make mission-critical decisions.

“It’s a great honor to lead so many talented people who are delivering incomparable value to our customers. Above all, I am laser-focused on ensuring our Cyber and Engineering division is an industry exemplar of innovation, service delivery, and customer satisfaction,” Barrett continued.