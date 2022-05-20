Timothy Matthews Promoted to Full-Time GPO Chief Acquisition Officer

Timothy Matthews, acting chief acquisition officer of the Government Publishing Office since January, has assumed the position on a full-time basis.

He oversees GPO’s planning and procurement functions and provides business advice to the leadership team, the agency said Thursday.

Matthews previously spent two decades at the Department of the Navy and completed Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certification in contracting at level 3.

At DON, he served as procuring contracting officer for seven years and managed a billion-dollar production contract under a defense acquisition program. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Bowie State University.

The agency formerly known as the Government Printing Office produces information sources for the U.S. executive, legislative and judicial branches. It administers the Federal Depository Library Program and offers publicly accessible data through the Govinfo website.