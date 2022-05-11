Space Force Provides Strategic Guidance for Space Test Enterprise; Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton Quoted

The U.S. Space Force has provided a strategic guidance for the planned integration of developmental and operational test and evaluation efforts across the enterprise.

The Space Test Enterprise Vision is meant to underscore USSF intent and share how it looks to conduct test and evaluation missions in an effort to increase warfighter input on system development, the service branch said Tuesday.

It will be used by organizations, workforce, infrastructure, acquisition and operations that made up the Space Force test enterprise.

USSF is also establishing Integrated Test Forces responsible for combining developmental and operational testing and evaluating operational suitability, effectiveness and survivability.

“USSF has a unique opportunity to build a fully integrated test and evaluation system from the outset, providing independent, credible, relevant information on vital warfighting capabilities,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command. “In addition to our Space Force partners, we will look to our industry partners to help us develop the National Space Test and Training Complex into the world-class test and training complex our Guardians need.”