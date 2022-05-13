Rock Solid Intros Consolidated Citizen Engagement Platform; CEO Tom Spengler Quoted

Rock Solid Technology has launched OnePlatform, a consolidated suite of software as a service offerings meant to provide local government customers with enhanced citizen engagement capabilities.

The company said Thursday OnePlatform includes OneMeeting, a rebrand of PrimeGov that Rock Solid acquired in 2021 in an effort to expand its portfolio with a meeting management technology.

“OneMeeting is a new name, but the PrimeGov mission of empowering local government professionals remains the same,” commented Tom Spengler, CEO of Rock Solid.

Aside from OneMeeting, the consolidated citizen engagement platform also has OneView for automating service request workflows via constituent relationship manager and OneRequest for equipping citizens with online request portals to streamline the process.