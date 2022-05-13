Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Rock Solid Intros Consolidated Citizen Engagement Platform; CEO Tom Spengler Quoted

1 min read

Rock Solid Technology has launched OnePlatform, a consolidated suite of software as a service offerings meant to provide local government customers with enhanced citizen engagement capabilities.

The company said Thursday OnePlatform includes OneMeeting, a rebrand of PrimeGov that Rock Solid acquired in 2021 in an effort to expand its portfolio with a meeting management technology.

“OneMeeting is a new name, but the PrimeGov mission of empowering local government professionals remains the same,” commented Tom Spengler, CEO of Rock Solid.

Aside from OneMeeting, the consolidated citizen engagement platform also has OneView for automating service request workflows via constituent relationship manager and OneRequest for equipping citizens with online request portals to streamline the process.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in