PSC Urges House Panel to Provide USAID With Funding, Authority to Hire Contracting Staff; David Berteau Quoted

The Professional Services Council has called on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to provide the U.S. Agency for International Development with the needed funding and hiring flexibility to increase the number of employees supporting program management initiatives.

“As foreign assistance needs increase, USAID must continue to plan and execute programs with both measurable goals and real impact,” PSC President and CEO David Berteau said in a statement published Friday.

“PSC recognizes that this only happens if USAID has the authority and funding to hire and maintain a capable and diverse workforce, including contracting professionals. Our CIDC member companies recognize and support this,” added Berteau, a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

In a May 16 letter to the House panel, PSC said it supports USAID Administrator Samantha Power’s stand that USAID could better execute programs if it had adequate number of contracting personnel to review, manage and award projects.