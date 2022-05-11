Navy Medicine Leader Michael Malanoski Named DHA Deputy Director

Michael Malanoski, former executive director of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, has been named deputy director of the Defense Health Agency.

He takes over for Army Maj. Gen. George Appenzeller, DHA’s assistant director for combat support who assumed the responsibilities of deputy director on an acting basis, the agency said Tuesday.

During his term at BUMED, Malanoski supported the implementation of the Military Health System Governance reforms resulting in the establishment of the DHA.

Malanoski’s active duty career in the Navy includes roles as deputy commander at National Naval Medical Center Bethesda and commanding officer of Naval Support Center Bethesda.

He retired from active duty in 2011 and continued his service in Navy medicine with BUMED serving as deputy chief of staff for futures and innovation and a liaison officer.