Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

NASA Taps National Academy of Sciences for Space Research Work

1 min read

The National Academy of Sciences in Washington D.C. will provide space-related research and advisory services to NASA under a five-year, $32 million contract.

NAS will commence work on June 1 under the Strategic Advice Supporting NASA Science and Technology Programs contract, the agency said Wednesday.

The nonprofit organization will explore items of national importance that fall under space, biological, physical and Earth science disciplines.

Work under the SASNSTP indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes support for decadal surveys and advice on various space applications.

Congress formed the academy in March 1863 under the Lincoln administration to act as a national organization focused on helping the government advance science and art subjects.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Tags:
You might be interested in