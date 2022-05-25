NASA Taps National Academy of Sciences for Space Research Work

The National Academy of Sciences in Washington D.C. will provide space-related research and advisory services to NASA under a five-year, $32 million contract.

NAS will commence work on June 1 under the Strategic Advice Supporting NASA Science and Technology Programs contract, the agency said Wednesday.

The nonprofit organization will explore items of national importance that fall under space, biological, physical and Earth science disciplines.

Work under the SASNSTP indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes support for decadal surveys and advice on various space applications.

Congress formed the academy in March 1863 under the Lincoln administration to act as a national organization focused on helping the government advance science and art subjects.