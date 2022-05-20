US, Europe, Japan Update Tri-Agency Earth Observation Dashboard

NASA has updated an online repository of Earth observation datasets in partnership with the space agency’s counterparts in Europe and Japan to help the public understand environmental changes across the globe.

The Earth Observing Dashboard has been expanded to provide users an insight into agriculture, atmosphere, water and ocean, cryosphere, biomass and economic systems, NASA said Thursday.

Users of the free interactive tool can view data-driven stories and datasets on each theme and location-specific environmental indicators.

The European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency worked with NASA to produce content for the public resource.

“With our partners at ESA and JAXA, this is another important step to getting the latest information to the public about our changing planet, in an accessible and convenient way, which can inform decisions and planning for communities around the world,” said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division.

The trilateral collaboration launched the online platform in 2020 to share information on the global impacts of COVID-19 with scientists, decision-makers and the general public.