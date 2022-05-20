LMI Wins $10B DHS Contract in All Four Market Segments; Doug Wagoner Quoted

The Defense Health Agency has awarded consulting firm LMI their OMNIBUS IV $10 billion contract in all four of its possible categories.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers research and development; research and development support services ; regulatory processes; and translational science support and services, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said Friday.

“We are excited to take LMI’s extensive experience in medical and biotechnological portfolios and assist the DHA in meeting their goals and objectives,” said Karen LeDoux , director of LMI’s military health and veterans affairs submarket.

LeDoux also highlighted the company’s arsenal of “regulatory managers, clinical advisors, logisticians, scientists, and bioengineers.”

LMI’s services are designed to comprehensively cover the full medical technology lifecycle. They begin in the development stages with a systems engineering approach and see the process through its formulation; clinical, non-clinical, regulatory and quality application; licensure, marketing and post-marketing; and ensure that it is effective in its post-deployment activity.

Doug Wagoner , CEO and president of LMI, enumerated the company’s contributions to the government’s conception of “infectious disease, genomics, emerging technology and many other scientific fields” with its DHA partnership.

“I am proud of the value-added services and technical thought leadership, innovation, and objectivity LMI provides to the Defense Health Agency,” Wagoner, who is a three-time Wash100 Award winner, continued.

Through LMI’s efforts, the government has been armed with a multiplicity of medical countermeasures to deter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. They have recently worked to develop a monoclonal antibody drug substance for the fight against COVID-19.

This major contract announcement follows LMI’s March win of a spot on the $249 million test and evaluation blanket purchase agreement from the Department of Defense. Under the BPA, LMI will support the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center with AI development services .