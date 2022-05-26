Larissa Knapp Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI National Security Branch

Larissa Knapp, a more than 20-year FBI veteran, has been appointed executive assistant director of the National Security Branch at the bureau’s Washington headquarters.

In her new role, Knapp will oversee national security and intelligence operations, including cases related to terrorism and weapons of mass destruction, the FBI said Monday.

Knapp will also lead the Terrorist Screening Center, which facilitates the sharing of terrorism intelligence across the U.S. government.

She most recently served as the executive assistant director of the FBI’s Human Resources Branch and served as an acting associate deputy director of the bureau.

She joined the FBI in 1997 as a special agent in the New York Field Office, where she oversaw computer intrusion and intellectual property cases. In 2003, she moved to the FBI office on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to focus on counterterrorism matters.

Prior to her appointment to the HR Branch, Knapp held various positions at the FBI’s Counterterrorism Center, FBI Headquarters, Intelligence Operations Branch and the Washington Field Office.