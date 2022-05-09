JetBlue COO, President Joanna Geraghty to Aid Growth Strategy on L3Harris Board of Directors; Christopher Kubasik Quoted

Longtime airline executive Joanna Geraghty has been appointed to the board of directors of L3Harris Technologies .

The addition of Geraghty, which was agreed upon by-election, will leverage her facility with business, operations, technology and talent and brings the L3Harris board to 14 leaders, the Melbourne, Florida-headquartered contractor said Monday.

“Joanna’s intimate knowledge of the aerospace industry and first-hand experience leading a global organization will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow our international market presence and address our customers’ critical missions,” remarked Christopher Kubasik , vice-chair and CEO of L3Harris and a multi-time recipient of the Wash100 Award .

Geraghty is currently president and chief operating officer of JetBlue Airways Corporation. In this role, she is charged with leading the company’s safety and commercial divisions in addition to spearheading its daily activities and frontline team. Geraghty also directs the network, brand and marketing and income management for the company.

The executive has been with JetBlue for over 17 years, throughout which time she has helped coax the company from a regional operation to an international airline that lands over 1,000 planes every day. L3Harris is looking to capitalize on these transformational leadership capabilities through Geraghty’s counsel as a board member.

She feels that L3Harris is poised to answer the demand for fast-acting manufacturing and services in an ever-shifting business landscape.

“I am excited to be a part of L3Harris’ Board of Directors and to contribute to the company’s long-term growth strategy,” Geraghty commented.

Geraghty’s strengths lie in contract negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, program management and employee relations.

The board’s election of the JetBlue executive follows its December welcome of retired Navy admiral Harry Harris to its fold. Harris was also a former U.S. ambassador to South Korea.