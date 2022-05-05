White House to Appoint New Chair, Members of Intelligence Advisory Board

James Winnefeld Jr., a retired U.S. Navy admiral and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been selected to serve as chairman of the White House’s intelligence advisory board.

Winnefeld is among the four appointees to the advisory board to advise the president on the effectiveness of the U.S. intelligence community to meet the country’s intelligence requirements, the White House said Wednesday.

Janet Napolitano, who served as the secretary of the Department of Jomeland Security from 2009 to 2013, is appointed as a member of the intelligence advisory board.

She joins Gilman Louie, CEO and co-founder of America’s Frontier Fund, and Richard Verma, the general counsel and head of global public policy for Mastercard.

Victor McCrary, vice president for research and graduate programs at the University of the District of Columbia, and Julia Phillips, a materials physicist and former VP and chief technology officer at Sandia, were also appointed as members of the National Science Board, which establishes the policies of the National Science Foundation.