Guidehouse National Security Director Jake Zimmerman On Leveraging Technology to Succeed

Director of Guidehouse ’s national security segment, Jake Zimmerman recently spoke with the Potomac Officers Club in an Executive Spotlight interview focused on his navigation of the ever-changing federal landscape over the course of his career, as well as his advice for those looking to tap into the government contracting market.

In this excerpt from his interview, Zimmerman shares his thoughts on how organizations can leverage technology, while factoring in risk, to achieve mission success and realize their growth potential:

“National security requirements are evolving at an unprecedented rate, with several sectors converging around the need for sustainable and secure technology solutions. My clients recognize the growing and urgent need to understand how innovative ideas and emerging technologies can quickly be assessed and integrated to add value for their organizations.

While cloud technologies have provided IT professionals with powerful tools, they have also increased risk exposure. The recent high-profile security incidents across the public and private sectors have served as a wake-up call; having separate IT organizations, disciplines and vendors within an organization has become increasingly untenable.

Today’s reality is that these are all intrinsically linked, interwoven and, as a result, interdependent. I’ve been able to adapt to these new dynamics by investing in relationships that extend across organizational boundaries. From the C-suite and program leadership, to the procurement and finance organizations, to the small business office, I strive to share timely and relevant market intelligence and technology insights, paired with lessons learned, to deliver impactful mission solutions and effective acquisition recommendations.”

