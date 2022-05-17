Fulton Bank Appoints Ginny Heine, Maria Josephs to Establish Government Contract Lending Segment

Ginny Heine and Maria Josephs have been added to the Fulton Bank team to run its emergent government contract lending division.

The two executives each bring over 25 years of history developing and organizing government services banking programs and will apply this experience in helping to establish Fulton Bank’s new venture, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said Monday.

“We are confident that this dynamic duo will lift our government services business to new heights and provide our customers with the first-rate service they deserve,” said Sue Lonergan , director of middle market and specialized commercial lending at Fulton.

Heine created the specialty government contracting lending group at Citizens Bank (formerly Mellon Bank) in 1993 and has since worked at various Washington, D.C. area financial institutions. Her most recent role prior to coming to Fulton was at City National Bank, where she was senior vice president and commercial banking manager, east coast group head, aerospace, defense and government services.

Heine’s specialties include commercial real estate, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and strategic planning. The executive’s title at Fulton is senior vice president and director of government services banking.

Josephs was a relationship manager of the government contracting group at Bank of America (formerly NationsBank and American Security Bank) from 1989 to 1995 and subsequently occupied a number of government contracting division positions at banks, including at Citizens Bank during the same period Heine was present. The last 10 years of her career have been located in the DMV.

The latter executive also comes to Fulton from City National Bank, where she was senior vice president and relationship manager of the aerospace, defense and government services segment.

Josephs excels in treasury management, credit risk management and mortgage lending, among others. Her title at Fulton is senior vice president and senior relationship manager of government services banking.

“Maria and I have worked together for most of our careers. It’s great to be able to build this business line for Fulton Bank together,” Heine shared, adding that Fulton was a draw due to its “great culture and purpose of changing lives for the better.”