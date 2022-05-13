FCC Enters Interagency Data Sharing Agreement for Broadband Projects

The Federal Communications Commission has agreed to exchange information with three other agencies on federally funded broadband deployment projects.

FCC said Thursday it signed an interagency agreement with the National Telecommunications and Information as well as the departments of Agriculture and the Treasury as part of interagency efforts to coordinate the government’s high-speed internet investments.

Officials plan to share data from FCC initiatives, the Rural Utilities Service at USDA, the Treasury’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund and NTIA programs.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft and Alan Davidson, administrator of NTIA and assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information.