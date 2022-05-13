Tonya Ugoretz Promoted to FBI Intelligence Directorate Head

Tonya Ugoretz, deputy assistant director of the cyber division at the FBI, has been appointed to serve as head of the bureau’s intelligence directorate.

“I’m excited to lead our talented intelligence workforce into our next chapter, which will be full of challenges, opportunities, and risks that we will weigh according to the FBI’s mission: Protect the American People and Uphold the Constitution,” Ugoretz said Wednesday in a LinkedIn post.

She served as a director in the Office of the Director for National Intelligence’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center for three years prior to her 2018 appointment to the deputy assistant director position.

Her government service began in the Presidential Management Fellows Program in 2001 and she was appointed as the daily briefer for the FBI director in 2003.

Ugoretz also spent two years as a special adviser to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She worked at Georgetown University’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences for four years as an adjunct associate professor.

Earlier in her career, Ugoretz served as founding editor in chief of the Seton Hall University’s Journal of Diplomacy and International Relations and associate editor at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.