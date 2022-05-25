Excella Secures $241M DRAID Contract With JAIC to Accelerate DoD AI Adoption; Sarath Ravella Quoted

Excella announced on Tuesday that the agile technology solutions company has been awarded a potential five-year, $241 million Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development ( DRAID ), through a Services Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA), from the Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

Through the DRAID BOA, Excella will accelerate AI adoption across the Defense Department as well as provide various services including project and program management, data science, data engineering, software development, data governance and cloud integration.

“Leveraging AI to support the key missions of the DOD is critical to national security, both at home and abroad,” said Sarath Ravella , vice president of Strategic Initiatives at Excella.

“We’ve seen first-hand the progress the DOD has made in modernizing its systems with AI and data engineering, and our expertise will help increase the impact of AI on mission-critical applications in support of the warfighter,” Ravella added.

Excella will provide other services including data engineering, data architecture, data acquisition and curation, data quality and analysis, and synthetic data generation and data anonymization under the DRAID BOA contract.

Excella has been on the ground supporting AI development for the DOD and has nearly two decades of experience successfully leading organizational transformations and modernizing legacy IT systems across federal government agencies.

Previously, Excella delivered data engineering and DevSecOps leadership to establish the Joint Common Foundation with JAIC through its partnership with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) in 2020.

Since establishing the JAIC in 2018, the agency has both rapidly incorporated AI into existing applications and created new, innovative applications. Excella’s holistic AI approach, with a focus on responsible AI, will help JAIC accelerate the adoption and delivery of AI capabilities and scale the impact of AI across the agency.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands and trailblazing nonprofits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress.