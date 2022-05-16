DHS Unveils $1.6B in FY22 Preparedness Grant Programs; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has announced $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2022 grant programs that intend to help state and local government officials prevent, respond and protect against terrorist attacks and other hazards.

Mayorkas said in a statement published Friday the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will see its funding increase by $70 million to $250 million to enable more nonprofit organizations to introduce physical security improvements to help protect against attacks.

“This year, I have designated two new national priority areas for the FY 2022 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) and Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grant programs: Community Preparedness and Resilience; and Election Security,” he noted.

UASI will get an allocation of $615 million, while SHSP will receive $415 million in funding. Other preparedness grant programs and their respective FY 2022 allocations are listed below.

Emergency Operations Center Grant Program – $49 million

Homeland Security Grant Program: Operation Stonegarden – $90 million

Intercity Bus Security Grant Program – $2 million

Intercity Passenger Rail – $10 million

Port Security Grant Program – $100 million

Transit Security Grant Program – $93 million

Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program – $15 million

The department has outlined six national priority areas in the grant cycle for FY 2022: cybersecurity; community preparedness and resilience; election security; soft targets and crowded places; domestic violent extremism; intelligence and information sharing.